Best Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 25th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, maintain and operate the physical systems vital to an economy—such as roads, bridges, airports, power plants, pipelines and telecommunications networks. These businesses typically have high capital-expenditure requirements but generate stable, contract- or regulation-backed cash flows. Investors often favor infrastructure stocks for their lower volatility and reliable dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,166,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,375,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88.

