Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,988,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Centene by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.