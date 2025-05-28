SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,120 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $35.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

