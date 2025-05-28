Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,432,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.92 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

