29,579 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,297,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MELI opened at $2,555.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,027.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,572.86.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

