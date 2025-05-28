Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New $44.69 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 158,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,690,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX
FedEx Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.