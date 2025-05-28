Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New $44.69 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 158,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

