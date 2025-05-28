Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

