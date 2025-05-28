Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

