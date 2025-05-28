Hara Capital LLC Sells 399 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Hara Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 22.4%

BATS DISV opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

