Hara Capital LLC Has $669,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock worth $8,105,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.