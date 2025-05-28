440 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MA stock opened at $574.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $523.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

