The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.12.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

