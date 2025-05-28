Prostatis Group LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $359.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $369.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.15 and its 200-day moving average is $332.61.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.