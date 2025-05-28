Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $18,398,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,961,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,599,000. Finally, Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $172.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,654 shares of company stock worth $26,793,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

