Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

