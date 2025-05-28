Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,694 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.