Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 4,332 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,280 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

