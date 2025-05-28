Prostatis Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 11.7%

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.