22,231 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Acquired by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,604,000 after buying an additional 2,556,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,537,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,961,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 203,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,063,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,139,000 after purchasing an additional 397,725 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

