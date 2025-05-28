Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,053 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile



The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

