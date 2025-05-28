Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,053 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

