Prostatis Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.19% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

