Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,338 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,050,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,887,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,142,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,817,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2806 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 17.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

