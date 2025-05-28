Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $185,451,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $97,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
