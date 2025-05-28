12,235 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. National Pension Service boosted its stake in RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in RTX by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in RTX by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,643 shares of company stock worth $6,198,889 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

