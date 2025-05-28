Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $388,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
S&P Global Trading Up 1.3%
NYSE:SPGI opened at $516.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.77.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
