Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $388,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $516.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.