Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $362.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

