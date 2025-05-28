Nestegg Advisors Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

