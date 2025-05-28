111 Capital Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $550.19 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.15 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.67 and its 200-day moving average is $538.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $106,584.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,424.28. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.