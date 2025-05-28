Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 68,991 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Gold Fields accounts for about 0.9% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Down 4.0%

GFI stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

