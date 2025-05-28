111 Capital Invests $5.36 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of 111 Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Prescient Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

DIS stock opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

