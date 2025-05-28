M1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.