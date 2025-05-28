Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

