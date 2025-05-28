83,308 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,308 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after buying an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 672,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Wall Street Zen lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

