Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,202,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Down 5.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hemostemix news, Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

