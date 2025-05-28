Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 134000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970,050.00, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

