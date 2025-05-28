Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) fell 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,202,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

