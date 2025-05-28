Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 35% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 35% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 313,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average session volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
