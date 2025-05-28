Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5,000.0%.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $999.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.36. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.79 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 4,616 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $75,887.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 972,205 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,050.20. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 458,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 134.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 5.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sinclair by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

