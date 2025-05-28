Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1%

CBOE opened at $231.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $236.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,854.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

