Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 117.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 830.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.