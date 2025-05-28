Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -14,900.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.86) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -173.3%.

BEP stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $20,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

