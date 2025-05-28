Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Makes New Investment in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

UITB stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

