78,013 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after buying an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vale by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after buying an additional 5,775,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vale by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Vale by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,475 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

