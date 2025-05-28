Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 1.1%

CCAP opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. Analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

