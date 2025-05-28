M1 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

