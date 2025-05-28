DSG Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,625 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

