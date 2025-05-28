M1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,377 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

M1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

XLSR stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.