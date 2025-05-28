Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $198,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
