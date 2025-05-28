DSG Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4118 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

