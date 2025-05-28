Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Acquires Shares of 10,128 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.